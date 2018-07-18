FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 3:24 PM / in 2 hours

We are not closer to a no deal Brexit, says May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she did not believe that Britain was getting close to a so-called “no deal” Brexit, where the country crashes out of the European Union without an exit agreement.

A woman holds a placard as she joins EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participating in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain June 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Asked by the head of a parliamentary committee whether she would warn the public about the consequences of a “no deal” Brexit, May answered: “You have based your question on an assumption that said we were getting closer to a no deal scenario. I don’t believe that is the case. We have put forward a proposal for what the future relationship should be ... and we are in negotiations on the basis of that.”

She added that the government would release around 70 “technical notifications to set out what UK citizens and businesses need to do in a no deal scenario” in August and September this year.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

