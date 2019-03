European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes British Prime Minister Theresa May in Strasbourg, France March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a joint news conference on Monday evening in Strasbourg after their latest Brexit talks, a spokeswoman for the former said.

EU officials had said earlier that a joint presser would only be held if there was solid progress to announce in the stalled talks.