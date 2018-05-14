FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

EU's Barnier has seen no big progress on Brexit since March - chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told 27 ministers from the bloc on Monday that “no significant progress” has been made in negotiations with London since March, the chairwoman of the talks said.

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attend an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva of Bulgaria, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, told reporters after the meeting of European affairs ministers: “We look forward to more a intensive engagement by the UK government in the coming weeks.”

“October is only five months from now and still some key issues related to the withdrawal agreement need to be settled. In June we need to see substantive progress on Ireland, on governance and all remaining separation issues.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Heavens

