PM Johnson - We will look at how to bring in new Queen's Speech

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, September 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he still wanted to set out a new legislative agenda through a Queen’s Speech and would be examining how to do so in line with the recent ruling from the Supreme Court.

“I think the House and the country does need a Queen’s Speech and we will be examining the judgement to see exactly how that should be brought forward in this new context,” Johnson told parliament.

A Queen’s Speech is the parliamentary device used to introduce a new session of parliament and usually requires a suspension, known as a prorogation, before it takes place.