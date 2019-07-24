New foreign minister Raab says Brexit needed by end of October

Newly appointed Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must leave the European Union by the end of October to give finality to the Brexit process, Britain’s new Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, adding that he would prefer to leave with a deal.

“The most important thing is to get us out of the EU by the end of October, preferably with a deal,” Raab said after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed him.

“In any event, we must get some finality for this Brexit process.”