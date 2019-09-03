UK getting positive reception from Europe on Brexit plan - Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2019. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has received a positive reception to its revised Brexit plans and is “thrashing” through the detail with Brussels, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.

“I was out in Helsinki with EU foreign ministers on Thursday and Friday, we’re getting positive reception, people want to hear more, we’re thrashing through the detail of it,” he told BBC Radio.

Asked if the Conservative Party would work with the leader of the Brexit Party ahead of a possible election, he added: “What we’re not going to do, with the greatest of respect to Nigel Farage, is allow him to dictate our course or indeed our future manifesto.”