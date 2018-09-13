FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 13, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit deal cannot be a 'fudge'- Raab

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Any Brexit deal has to set out a clear model for the relationship between London and Brussels after Britain leaves the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we can have fudges,” he told ITV news when asked whether he would be satisfied with a vague declaration of political intentions.

“It’s correct to say that we will have a political declaration and then we will negotiate it into treaty form - but what that really needs to do is to set out a clear model of the relationship we have and a direction ... to both the EU and the UK to go on and deliver it.”

He also said there could be significant risks and short-term disruption in the event of a no deal Brexit as the government published more advice papers on Thursday to help individuals and businesses prepare for such a scenario.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.