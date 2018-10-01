FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 1:28 PM / in an hour

Brexit Secretary Raab says - We will not accept two UK customs regimes

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will not accept two different customs regimes in the United Kingdom after Brexit so the European Union needs to show less dry legalism in talks on Northern Ireland, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

“What we’re not going to do is see the United Kingdom carved up into two separate customs regimes... that is just not on the table. Frankly, I think it’s outrageous even to contemplate it,” Raab told Sky News.

“We need to see a bit less dry legalism and dry dogmatism and a bit more of the flexibility that we have demonstrated in our white paper,” Raab added.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout

