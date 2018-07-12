FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brexit minister tells EU - now it is your turn to respond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that it was now up to the European Union to respond after the government published a long-awaited white paper policy document.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's newly appointed Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Now, it is time for the EU to respond in kind, we approach these negotiations with a spirit of pragmatism, compromise and, indeed, friendship, I hope, I trust that the EU will engage with our proposals in the same spirit,” he told parliament.

“There should be a firm commitment in the withdrawal agreement requiring the framework for the future relationship to be translated into legal text as soon as possible.”

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper and Andrew MacAskill

