August 23, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit minister confident Britain will reach deal with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab said he was confident a good deal with the European Union remained in sight, but it was right to set out a “measured and proportionate” approach outlining the risks if the two sides cannot agree.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab looks on as he attends a media briefing with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We are at every meeting making good progress on the outstanding separation issues,” he told BBC radio.

Later on Thursday, Britain will publish 25 technical papers giving advice for people and businesses to cope with any disruption arising from leaving the European Union with no deal on the future relationship.

With less than eight months to go until the March 29 exit day, Britain has yet to reach a divorce agreement with the bloc. Negotiations resumed on Tuesday but diplomats in Brussels expect an informal deadline of October to be missed.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

