FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 8, 2018 / 10:54 AM / in an hour

Brexit Secretary Raab not heading to Brussels this week, Sun editor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has no confirmed visit to Brussels this week, the Sun newspaper’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn cited Downing Street as saying.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Theresa May appears to have put Brexit talks on go slow again,” Dunn said on Twitter.

“No. 10 (May’s office) say: 1. No Raab visit to Brussels this week confirmed 2. PM wants ‘a precise future framework’ 3. There may not be a deal at the EU Council next week after all, only a commitment for one ‘this Autumn’.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.