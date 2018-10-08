Brexit Secretary Raab not heading to Brussels this week, Sun editor

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has no confirmed visit to Brussels this week, the Sun newspaper’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn cited Downing Street as saying.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Theresa May appears to have put Brexit talks on go slow again,” Dunn said on Twitter.

“No. 10 (May’s office) say: 1. No Raab visit to Brussels this week confirmed 2. PM wants ‘a precise future framework’ 3. There may not be a deal at the EU Council next week after all, only a commitment for one ‘this Autumn’.”