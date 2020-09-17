Good Friday accord not at risk, British foreign minister says

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister on Thursday said Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement was not at risk from the United Kingdom’s move to withdraw from the European Union.

“The Good Friday agreement is not in jeopardy ... We’ve been crystal clear all along, we’re committed to it,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told CNN.

“Rest assured, we want to resolve the issues with our European partners, but there is not going to be any hard border (in Ireland), certainly not applied by the UK,” he said.