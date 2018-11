Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 14, 2018.REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is no longer expected to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to welcome a Brexit deal with the European Union's chief negotiator, Michael Barnier, Bloomberg here reported on Wednesday, citing a UK diplomat.