Raab 'stubbornly optimistic' of Brexit deal with EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said he was “stubbornly optimistic” that Britain would reach a deal with the European Union on the terms of its departure from the bloc in time for an October meeting of EU leaders.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab delivers his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

After talks with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday, Raab said he was “as confident as before, if not more” that there will be a deal with the EU on Brexit.

“There is a measure of flexibility but we are aiming for the October European Council,” Raab said of the Oct. 18-19 top EU meeting.