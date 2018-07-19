Raab wants to 'heat up' Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s new Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab on Thursday said he was looking forward to intensifying talks with the European Union, as an October deadline draws nearer.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, arrive ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I am looking forward to with renewed energy, vigour and vim looking at the detail of all of this,” Raab said in a brief statement ahead of a meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“I am looking forward to intensifying, heating up the negotiations and making sure we are in the best position to get the best deal,” he added.

Brexit campaigner Raab was appointed to the government last week after his predecessor quit.