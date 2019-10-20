Raab: we have the numbers to pass a Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack are seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government seemed to have the numbers in the House of Commons to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

Raab said he was confident the United Kingdom would leave the EU on Oct. 31. He also said parliament could not muzzle the prime minister and that many people in the EU were deeply uncomfortable about further delay.

“He has got that deal. We seem to have the numbers in the House of Commons. Why hasn’t parliament pushed this through? that is what we are going to do next week,” he told BBC television.