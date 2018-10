LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom and the European Union are close to agreeing a Brexit deal, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“We have made good progress. We are close to agreeing a deal,” Raab said. “There certainly is a risk of a no deal especially if the European Union engage in a deliberately intransigent approach.”