UK Brexit minister to hold talks with EU - source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab will hold talks with the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels later on Sunday, a diplomatic source said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A spokesman for Britain’s Brexit ministry confirmed the meeting.

Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels on Wednesday for a summit when both sides want to sign off on a draft withdrawal agreement to set out the terms for Britain’s divorce from the EU.