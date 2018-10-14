FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Brexit minister to hold talks with EU - source

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Dominic Raab will hold talks with the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels later on Sunday, a diplomatic source said.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab leaves Downing Steet, London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A spokesman for Britain’s Brexit ministry confirmed the meeting.

Prime Minister Theresa May heads to Brussels on Wednesday for a summit when both sides want to sign off on a draft withdrawal agreement to set out the terms for Britain’s divorce from the EU.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter

