LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is making progress in its exit negotiations with the European Union and a deal is within sight, Brexit minister Dominic Raab told parliament on Tuesday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We have made significant progress, we are making significant progress every week ... and a deal is within our sights,” he said.