UK minister cannot endorse Brexit deal without limit on customs union membership - BuzzFeed

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister Dominic Raab cannot endorse a Brexit deal which does not include a set time limit on customs union membership, BuzzFeed reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab gestures during his speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The government has also pencilled in Nov. 27 for a parliamentary vote on the deal if it is agreed with the EU, sources told the publication.

London and Brussels are racing to agree a deal by the end of the year but Prime Minister Theresa May faces opposition from some of her own lawmakers who want a cleaner break from the bloc.