EU says no more Brexit negotiations with UK, risk of no-deal jumps

Anti-Brexit protesters are seen after the Brexit voting outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The risk of a damaging no-deal Brexit has “increased significantly” and there will be no more negotiations with London on the divorce terms, the EU said on Tuesday after the House of Commons rejected the package for the second time.

“The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line,” the bloc’s main Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said after the House of Commons vote.

“The impasse can only be solved in the UK. Our ‘no-deal’ preparations are now more important than ever before.”

In coordinated statements, representatives of European Council President Donald Tusk and the bloc’s executive European Commission also said that the EU has done “all that is possible to reach an agreement ... it is difficult to see what more we can do.”

The bloc insists the troubled divorce deal will not be improved again and expects British Prime Minister Theresa May to ask for a delay to Brexit to avoid economic disruptions should Britain crash out of the bloc with no plan in place.

“With only 17 days left to 29th March, today’s vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” the EU said.

“Should there be a UK reasoned request for an extension, the EU27 will consider it and decide by unanimity. The EU27 will expect a credible justification for a possible extension and its duration,” it said, adding that any Brexit delay must not interfere with EU parliamentary elections due on May 24-26.