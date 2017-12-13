FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May says rebel amendment could endanger orderly Brexit
December 13, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in an hour

May says rebel amendment could endanger orderly Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that a rebel amendment to draft Brexit legislation could endanger an orderly Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, at 10 Downing Street in London, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May’s government is trying to pass a bill through parliament that will repeal 1972 legislation binding Britain to the EU and copy existing EU law into domestic law to ensure legal continuity after ‘Exit Day’ on March 29, 2019.

“As currently drafted, what the amendment says is that we shouldn’t put any of those statutory instruments into place until the withdrawal agreement and implementation bill has reached the statute book,” May told parliament.

“That could be at a very late stage in the proceedings which could mean that we are not able to have the orderly and smooth exit from the European Union that we wish to have,” she said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

