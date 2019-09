Britain's Conservative Member of Parliament Philip Hammond speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - All 21 lawmakers from the ruling Conservative Party who voted against the government to back a motion to seize control of parliamentary time to try to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit are being kicked out of the party, the BBC’s political editor said on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The group includes former finance minister Philip Hammond and Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Winston Churchill.