UK government will seek recess for Conservative Conference - source

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will ask lawmakers on Thursday to approve a motion that would temporarily shut parliament to allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservative Party to hold its annual conference next week, a source said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said the government would put forward motion to call a recess. Conservative conference is due to run from Sept. 29 until Oct. 2. Any such motion would be subject to the approval of lawmakers in parliament.