UK set to cancel parliament's planned February break as Brexit looms

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament is likely to abandon plans for a 10-day break in February, House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom warned MPs on Thursday, as the country’s March 29 exit from the European Union draws nearer.

“It is only right that I give the House notice that there are currently no plans to bring forward a motion to agree dates for the February recess, and that the House may therefore need to continue to sit to make progress on the key business before the House,” Leadsom said.

Parliament had been due to break up on Feb. 14 and return on Feb. 25, according to a provisional schedule.