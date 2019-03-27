Brexit
Brexiteer Rees-Mogg says to back PM May's Brexit deal if DUP do

Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves the Millbank television and radio studios in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Wednesday he would back British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal if it was supported by the Democratic Unionist Party that props-up May’s government.

“My only condition is the position of the DUP. I won’t abandon the DUP because I think they are the guardians of the union of the United Kingdom,” he told BBC radio.

Rees-Mogg said he did not know if the DUP’s position had changed.

His conditional backing for May’s twice-defeated deal mirrored comments Rees-Mogg made in the Daily Mail newspaper.

