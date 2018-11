FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg delivers a speech at a Brexit rally during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg is to submit a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May later on Thursday after she struck a Brexit deal with the EU, The Daily Telegraph’s chief political correspondent said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.