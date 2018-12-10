Senior eurosceptic MP: May must govern or quit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May must either govern or quit, a senior eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party said on Monday, after she delayed a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal.

“What has two years of Theresa May doing Brexit amounted to? An undeliverable deal parliament would roundly reject, if the Prime Minister has the gumption to allow it to go before the House of Commons,” Rees-Mogg, who leads an influential group of eurosceptic Conservative members of parliament, said in a statement.

“This is not governing, it risks putting (opposition Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn into government by failing to deliver Brexit. We cannot continue like this. The Prime Minister must either govern or quit.”