UK says it is now up to EU - Insist on 'vassalage' and we leave without a deal

Britain's Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday it was now up to the European Union to decide if they were prepared to renegotiate a “reasonable” Brexit deal or force Britain to leave without a agreement.

“It will be up to the European Union to decide whether it wishes to have a reasonable deal or whether it is going to insist on vassalage, in which case we will leave without a deal,” Rees-Mogg told Sky News.