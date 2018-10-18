Extending Brexit transition period is a bad idea - Rees-Mogg

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to consider extending a so-called transition period to break the deadlock in Brexit talks is a bad idea, according to a leading eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party.

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in the Conservative party, said extending the transition would be expensive and would not solve disagreements around a so-called backstop - an insurance policy to ensure there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

“I think it’s a poorly thought-through idea - it takes us into the next (EU) multi-annual financial framework .., Rees-Mogg told Sky News. “It could be a very expensive thing to do but it also doesn’t solve the issue of the backstop because the backstop would remain at the end of this additional transition.”