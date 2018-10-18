FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Extending Brexit transition period is a bad idea - Rees-Mogg

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to consider extending a so-called transition period to break the deadlock in Brexit talks is a bad idea, according to a leading eurosceptic lawmaker in her Conservative Party.

FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in the Conservative party, said extending the transition would be expensive and would not solve disagreements around a so-called backstop - an insurance policy to ensure there will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

“I think it’s a poorly thought-through idea - it takes us into the next (EU) multi-annual financial framework .., Rees-Mogg told Sky News. “It could be a very expensive thing to do but it also doesn’t solve the issue of the backstop because the backstop would remain at the end of this additional transition.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

