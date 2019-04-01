Brexit
April 1, 2019 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rees-Mogg fears UK's May will add customs union to Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Britain's Conservative Party MP Jacob Rees-Mogg heads to the Parliament in London, Britain March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A eurosceptic lawmaker in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Monday he was worried that May could add a customs union to her Brexit deal with the European Union as a way to break the current parliamentary impasse.

“My concern is that the prime minister is more concerned to avoid a no-deal Brexit than anything else and therefore I am very concerned that she could decide to go for a customs union tacked on to her deal,” Rees-Mogg said on LBC Radio.

“But if that happens people like me will just continue campaigning to get us out of the customs union.”

Reporting by James Davey and Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below