Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker puts forward legislation for second Brexit referendum

Former Attorney General, MP Dominic Grieve speaks at a rally to discuss how to conduct a potential second Brexit referendum, in London, Britain, January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - A member of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party on Wednesday submitted legislation making provisions for a second referendum on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The bill submitted by Dominic Grieve, who has previously called for a second referendum, is unlikely to make much progress through the legislative process as it depends on government support, and May is opposed to another public vote.

The symbolic presentation of the bill was conducted without debate. It is described as a “bill to enable preparations for a referendum about the United Kingdom’s future relationship with the European Union.”