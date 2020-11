European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a protective face mask is seen as he heads to Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission has started to “lean on” EU negotiator Michel Barnier to get a trade deal with Britain, reported the Times newspaper on Saturday.

The report said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to speak to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the next 48 hours to try to find common ground on fishing quotas.