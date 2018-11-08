UK government source plays down talk of imminent Brexit deal - PA

FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags are adjusted prior to the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, ahead of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Media reports suggesting that Britain could seal a divorce deal with the European Union in the next few days should be taken “with a very large pinch of salt”, a senior UK government source told the Press Association on Thursday.

Both sides have indicated that they are nearing a deal in recent days but a government source told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Prime Minister Theresa May would probably not gather her cabinet until next week to discuss the details.