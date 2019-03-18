May could ditch Brexit negotiator Robbins to get her deal ratified - Evening Standard

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could sacrifice her chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins in a last ditch attempt to get her divorce deal approved, the London Evening Standard newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified lawmakers.

“One MP (lawmaker) was told that the Prime Minister would ‘update her negotiating team’ before the next phase of talks, while another was told that Mr Robbins, a bete noir of the European Research Group of Tory (Conservative) MPs, would ‘go as soon as the deal is through’,” the newspaper said.

The newspaper said the mooted offer to move Robbins had not won over lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party who wanted her to leave office before Brexit talks move to trade.