Neither UK or EU want to use Brexit 'backstop' - May's adviser

LONDON (Reuters) - Neither the United Kingdom nor the European Union want to enter into a backstop agreement to avoid a return of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Europe adviser said on Monday.
“I think that the backstop is not the future relationship that either the UK or the EU wants to have,” Oliver Robbins told lawmakers in a parliamentary committee.
“There is not a withdrawal agreement without a backstop.”
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden