Rolls-Royce CEO says company ready for a no-deal Brexit if needed

Warren East, CEO of Rolls Royce, speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls Royce (RR.L) said it was prepared to cope with the fallout from a disorderly Brexit after the aero-engine maker spent around 100 million pounds to increase inventory among other preparations, its chief executive said.

“We’ve grown the amount of inventory that we have, inventory and other measures to deal with issues around Brexit, totalling around 100 million pounds at the moment,” Warren East told BBC Radio.

“We would obviously prefer a deal because that is the best way of providing certainty for business but we’ve always been prepared for a no-deal of some kind.”