UK may face resignations if lawmakers stopped from voting away no-deal - The Times

Britain's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd, talks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has been warned by a cabinet minister that there could be dozens of resignations next week if Conservative lawmakers are banned from voting for a plan to stop a no-deal Brexit, The Times newspaper reported.

Work and Pensions minister Amber Rudd “is warning No 10 that it could face dozens of ministerial resignations next week if Tory MPs are banned from voting for a plan that helps stop a no-deal Brexit,” Times reporter Sam Coates said.