Dutch PM Rutte: Open to delay, but need to know what British want

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands is open to delaying Britain’s exit from the European Union, but will seek guarantees that the extra time will be used to break the political impasse in London.

Rutte said a short, technical delay of a few weeks to implement a deal would be straightforward, but a longer postponement would be more difficult.

“If they want a delay the British need to explain how they plan to ensure a different outcome,” he told journalists in The Hague.