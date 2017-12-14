Dutch PM says initial Brexit deal has to become legal text soon

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The agreement reached Friday between Britain and the European Union on the country’s initial terms of withdrawal needs to transformed into a legally binding text as soon as possible, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.
“What is necessary is that we put the handshake of last Friday into a legally binding text. I think we need an Article 50 text as soon as possible,” Rutte said on arrival to a meeting of European heads of government in Brussels.
Britain and the European Union struck a divorce deal on Friday that paves the way for arduous talks on future trade ties.
Rutte added he believed there was widespread support in Britain for reasonable exit deal.
Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek