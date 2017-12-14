FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch PM says initial Brexit deal has to become legal text soon
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 14, 2017 / 1:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch PM says initial Brexit deal has to become legal text soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The agreement reached Friday between Britain and the European Union on the country’s initial terms of withdrawal needs to transformed into a legally binding text as soon as possible, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte gestures during a news conference at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“What is necessary is that we put the handshake of last Friday into a legally binding text. I think we need an Article 50 text as soon as possible,” Rutte said on arrival to a meeting of European heads of government in Brussels.

Britain and the European Union struck a divorce deal on Friday that paves the way for arduous talks on future trade ties.

Rutte added he believed there was widespread support in Britain for reasonable exit deal.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.