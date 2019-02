FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are sleep walking into a no-deal Brexit, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

“We are sleep walking into no deal scenario. It’s unacceptable and your best friends have to warn you. Wake up. This is real. Come to a conclusion and close the deal,” Rutte was quoted as saying by the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.