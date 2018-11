Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in this still image from video in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2018. Moncloa/Pool/via Reuters TV

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that a deal had been reached on Gibraltar, clearing the way for an EU summit on Sunday to approve a Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Sanchez said any future decisions regarding Gibraltar would be made with Spain.

“We have reached an agreement on Gibraltar,” Sanchez said.