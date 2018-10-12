UK says it will maintain existing EU sanctions after no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will continue to enforce European Union economic sanctions in force when it leaves the bloc on March 29, even if it does not secure an exit deal, the government said on Friday.

“If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, we will look to carry over all EU sanctions at the time of our departure,” the government said in one of a series of technical papers on its preparations in case Brexit talks break down.

Britain said it would work with the EU to enforce new sanctions after it leaves the EU, where it was in their mutual interest.