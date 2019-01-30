Sanofi says we're 'as ready as can be' for Brexit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sanofi is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Sanofi has nearly completed its preparations for Britain’s planned exit from the European Union and is confident its additional stockpiling of medicines and other measures will prevent shortages for patients in the country.

“We have final bits of execution left but our stocks will reach their target levels by the end of February,” Hugo Fry, the French drugmaker’s chairman for the UK and Ireland told Reuters, adding the company was “as ready as can be.”

Fry said Sanofi would stockpile an average of 16 weeks worth of supply across its portfolio, which encompasses products ranging from vaccines to insulin.