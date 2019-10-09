EU parliament head says Britain now faces choice of Brexit delay or no deal

European Parliament President David Sassoli leaves afer a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, Britain October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament head David Sassoli said on Wednesday that “not much progress” has been made in Brexit talks and that Britain must now ask for a delay to its Oct. 31 departure date or crash out without a divorce agreement.

“The European Parliament is of course open to possibility of an extension if there are specific objective reasons for it,” Sassoli told a plenary session of the house. “Requesting extension is the prerogative of the UK.