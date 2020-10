FILE PHOTO: European Parliament President David Sassoli speaks during a news conference with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (not pictured), in Brussels Belgium September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will negotiate with Britain “until the bitter end”, the head of the bloc’s parliament, David Sassoli, said on Thursday, adding he felt “sad” over Britain moving to undermine its earlier Brexit divorce deal with the bloc.