EU's Barnier sees three Brexit scenarios: deal, extension, "breakdown" - sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator told the 27 EU states staying on together that he saw three possible scenarios ahead: a deal with Britain later on Tuesday, another delay to Britain’s departure or a “breakdown” of talks, according to diplomats with the bloc.

Barnier also told EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg that customs arrangements for the island of Ireland, the issue of giving more say to Northern Irish authorities as well as the so-called level-playing field clauses were all still open in the talks, the diplomats also told Reuters.