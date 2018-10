LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland should have its own version of the Brexit “backstop” plan that the European Union and United Kingdom are trying to agree for the border with Ireland, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon listens to Plaid Cymru's leader Adam Price speak at the Scottish National Party's party's conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, October 8, 2018. REUTERSRussell Cheyne

Asked if a version of the Irish backstop should apply to Scotland, she said: “That would be my position.”