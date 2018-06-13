'Contempt' for devolution means new UK framework needed -Scottish minister

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s devolved government will start to seek changes in how power is shared with Britain’s four nations, as Brexit has made it clear that devolution does not work, Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell said on Wednesday.

Scotland's brexit minister Michael Russell MSP addresses the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“While devolution continues to exist it can’t operate like this - this is essentially destroying it, refusing to accept the rights of the parliament and refusing to accept its view,” Russell, from the Scottish National Party (SNP), told Reuters.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers at Westminster voted to push through Brexit legislation including measures affecting Scotland such as agriculture and fisheries which did not have the consent of Holyrood, the devolved Scottish parliament where the SNP is the biggest party.