FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 13, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 2 hours

'Contempt' for devolution means new UK framework needed -Scottish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s devolved government will start to seek changes in how power is shared with Britain’s four nations, as Brexit has made it clear that devolution does not work, Scotland’s Brexit minister Michael Russell said on Wednesday.

Scotland's brexit minister Michael Russell MSP addresses the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“While devolution continues to exist it can’t operate like this - this is essentially destroying it, refusing to accept the rights of the parliament and refusing to accept its view,” Russell, from the Scottish National Party (SNP), told Reuters.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers at Westminster voted to push through Brexit legislation including measures affecting Scotland such as agriculture and fisheries which did not have the consent of Holyrood, the devolved Scottish parliament where the SNP is the biggest party.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.